Feds sue Poland company over dumping that polluted wetlands and Mahoning River

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A civil suit was filed this week in the U.S. Northern District Court against a Poland company for discharging fill material into a stream that then polluted wetlands and the Mahoning River.

The suit, filed Thursday before U.S. Judge John R. Adams, seeks an injunction against any further discharge of fill and dredge material by Polo Development, AIM Georgia, Carbon Hills, and Donna and Joseph Zdrlich.

Polo Development is located at 8599 Youngstown-Poland Rd. and is a property developer in conjunction with AIM. Donna Zdrlich is listed as the registered agent of Carbon Hills, who the government contends obtained fraudulent assets from Polo Development and AIM. Zdrlich and her husband are also listed as the property owners at 8599 Youngstown Poland Rd.

The suit alleges that the defendants were dumping fill and materials from dredging at the Polo Development site, including rocks and soil into Burgess Run in Poland, an unnamed stream and two adjacent wetlands.

The defendants did not have the required permits for the dumping, the suit says.

The dumping began in 2006 and in 2013, a fine of over $32,000 was levied but was never paid, according to the suit.

The suit seeks the payment of the fine as well as an order barring the discharge of any more dumping or dredging at the property.

