(WKBN) – The U.S. Justice Department says it’s cracking down on a global cyber network with ties to Russian Military Intelligence that targeted at least five victims in Western Pennsylvania, among thousands of others.

Prosecutors say the so-called Russian “bots” tried to hack into thousands of computer devices, but investigators, including agents with the FBI in Pittsburgh, were able to disrupt the malware.

“It does not matter how cleverly you write your malware or hide your online activity, the Justice Department will use every available tool to find you, disrupt your plots and hold you accountable,” said Merrick Garland.

Since the operation began March 18, authorities believe they successfully removed all of the malware from thousands of infected computers.