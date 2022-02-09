YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who federal prosecutors said had cocaine delivered to his home was sentenced Wednesday to five years in prison.

Franky Del Toro, 35, received the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio from U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko on a charge of attempted possession with to deliver cocaine.

Del Toro was indicted on the charge in March and pleaded guilty Sept. 30 before Judge Boyko.

An affidavit in the case said drug enforcement agents and postal inspectors were watching a Roemer Boulevard home in Farrell, Pa. on Feb. 5, 2021, for a suspicious package to be delivered.

The package was detected before it was delivered by a trained narcotics dog, and when it was opened, it had a white powder inside that resembled cocaine, the affidavit said.

After the package was delivered, a person at the home took the package to a home in Youngstown, the affidavit said. The vehicle that left the house in Farrell was in a driveway along with another vehicle, and when agents who were watching the home discovered both vehicles were gone, they found the second vehicle, which was driven by Del Toro.

City police tried to pull over the vehicle Del Toro was driving for a traffic violation, but Del Toro refused to stop, the affidavit said. The affidavit said police chased Del Toro until he came to a dead end on East Evergreen Avenue. He stopped and ran out of the vehicle, carrying the package that was being watched, the affidavit said.

Del Toro was caught after he fell down a ravine, the affidavit said. Police also recovered the package, but the affidavit did not say if it was opened.

Court records do not say if the person in the home in Farrell where the package was delivered was ever charged.