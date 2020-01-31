Feds sentence man for Liberty bank robbery

The defendant was wounded by an off-duty police officer at the Belmont Avenue bank

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who was wounded while trying to rob a Liberty bank in July was sentenced Thursday to 14 years in federal prison.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 24, received the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio from U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

Hawkins tried to rob the Home Savings & Loan on Belmont Avenue on July 25, and when he walked into the bank, he fired a warning shot into the ceiling.

A uniformed police officer working security exchanged gunfire with Hawkins, who managed to run away but was found wounded in a nearby parking lot.

A criminal complaint in the case said Hawkins told investigators that he robbed the bank because he needed the money.