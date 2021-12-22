YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men arrested in January by city police serving a search warrant where guns and drugs were found was sentenced to over seven years in prison.

Anthony Bonner, 40, received the sentence Tuesday from U.S. Judge John R. Adams in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio after he pleaded guilty Aug. 13 to two counts of conspiracy with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A co-defendant, Robert Jeter, also 40, was sentenced in October by Judge Adams to 115 months in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of arm.

Both were indicted by a federal grand jury in March.

The charges for both men stem from a Jan. 20 search warrant at an Idora Avenue home served by Youngstown police investigating drug activity.

During the search, police reported finding over $4,100 cash, a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and a large amount of crack cocaine.

An affidavit in the case said Bonner admitted the .40-caliber handgun was his and that he knew he is not allowed to have a gun because of several previous felony convictions.

Bonner also claimed in the affidavit Jeter “was just a homeless person he was helping out,” and he had the gun because he would “rather have it than not have it.”

A sentencing memorandum in the case by Bonner’s attorney said Bonner has been suffering from depression and other mental health issues after witnessing a friend’s murder when he was younger, and he has been abusing drugs starting at the age of eight when he began smoking marijuana.

Bonner also has a 6-year-old son, but at the time the memorandum was filed in November, the whereabouts of the child were not known because the child’s mother had been arrested.