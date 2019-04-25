Feds say Youngstown man charged with drug trafficking used mail system

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A Youngstown man is facing federal drug trafficking charges after police say he used the mail system in the crime.

Investigators said Thursday that Rafael Ernesto Dones Rosa, 33, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and use of the mail in the commission of a crime.

The charges date back to April 3, 2019, when investigators say Rosa had 500 grams of cocaine that he intended to sell.