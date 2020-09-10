Feds round up suspects in three separate local drug cases

The pair is charged with supplying drugs to person who overdosed last October

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — U.S. Marshals Thursday fanned out across Mahoning and Trumbull counties looking to arrest suspects in three different federal court cases whose indictments were unsealed.

Kenneth P. Mazurkiewicz, 53, is charged in two separate cases. Mazurkiewicz is charged with being the leader of a four-person ring distributing cocaine in the Warren area from September to November of 2019 and also for supplying the drugs that led to the overdose of a person Oct. 15 in Youngstown.

The indictment did not name the person who overdosed but said the person’s name is known to the grand jury.

Indicted with Mazurkiewicz in the overdose case is Tyron Scott, 23.

The indictment in that case says that Scott and Mazurkiewicz supplied the drugs that led to the death of the person. The person ingested a combination that included fentanyl, the indictment said. The person was identified as C.S.

The pair also face four more counts of distribution of heroin and fentanyl. One of the counts also includes carfentanil.

The indictment said the two were selling the drugs between Dec. 6 and Jan., 17.

Mazurkiewicz was arraigned Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen Henderson and is free on $20,000 unsecured bond. Scott is not yet in custody.

In the conspiracy case, also charged with Mazurkiewicz are Vincente R. Turner, 43; Christopher J. Anderson, 36; and Nicholas J. Anderson, 32. The indictment in that case said that Mazurkiewicz “facilitated” the sale of cocaine with the other three men for distribution in the Mineral Ridge area between September 2019 and November.

Investigators used wiretaps to help prepare their cases, and the indictment lists 11 separate times that Mazurkiewicz talked on the phone about the sale of drugs.

The indictment also said that on Nov. 8 Turner had three semiautomatic pistols, an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle and 58 grams of cocaine.

The men are charged with conspiracy to distribute cocaine as well as possession of cocaine. They were also arraigned Thursday before Magistrate Henderson and released on $20,000 unsecured bond.

Also indicted was William L. Stubbs, 42, and EC Robinson, 35, for distributing cocaine from December to February in Youngstown. The indictment also records cocaine sales to a confidential informant working for the federal Drug Enforcement Administration.

The indictment also said on Feb. 19, Stubbs had 16.7 grams of crack cocaine, 285.9 grams of powder cocaine, 25 grams of Oxycodone, a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and an AR-15 semiautomatic rifle.

Besides drug charges, Stubbs faces an additional firearms charge.

Arraignment information for both men was not available late Thursday afternoon, but court records did say both men are in custody.

