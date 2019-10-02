Feds look to seize guns, cash from two local drug dealers

One defendant had almost $150,000 cash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors Wednesday asked to seize guns and money from two people who have pleaded guilty to selling drugs.

Prosecutors are asking U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster to seize $149,465 from Robert Taylor, 59, of Youngstown, as well as four guns.

In the same case, prosecutors are also seeking to seize $14,484 from Raymond Rue, 39, of Liberty, and three guns.

The two were among eight people indicted for selling drugs in Youngstown and western Pennsylvania.

Prosecutors said Taylor was the main supplier of cocaine to the other defendants, including Rue, who then sold the drugs across the area.

The cash and guns were found during separate searches, both on May 23, with Taylor’s property seized at a home on Virginia Trail and Rue’s property seized at a home on E. Liberty Street, also in Liberty.

Both men pleaded guilty July 23 to a charge of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. Rue is set for sentencing Nov. 4 while Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 5.

Taylor had a 9mm pistol, a .12-gauge shotgun, a .410-gauge shotgun and a 5.56mm semiautomatic rifle in his home, prosecutors said.

In his home, Rue had a 9mm handgun, a 50-caliber handgun, a 7.65mm handgun and ammunition.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize an additional $14,747 and five more handguns.