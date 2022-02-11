YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Federal prosecutors are looking to seize almost $27,000 in cash from a man who pleaded guilty in October to drug charges.

In a motion for an order of forfeiture filed before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster, federal prosecutors said they also want to seize two 9mm semiautomatic handguns taken from Marquis Reynolds, 41.

Reynolds pleaded guilty Oct. 27 to charges of distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, maintaining drug premises and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is expected to be sentenced Feb. 24.

Reynolds agreed to the seizures when he entered into his plea agreement.

An affidavit in the case said a search warrant served Feb. 20, 2019, at a home in the 1600 block of Forest View Drive by the Youngstown Police Department’s vice squad turned up digital scales and ammunition. Reynolds had $1,000 cash on him and an additional $4,000 was found in a car that belonged to him.

Shortly after, in April of 2019, a source told federal authorities Reynolds was selling drugs out of a home on Cleveland Street, the affidavit said. The source made two undercover buys of cocaine from Reynolds at the home on Forest View Drive as well as a garage in the 1200 block of McGuffey Road that was owned by Reynolds but registered to someone else, the affidavit said.

The source continued to make undercover drug buys for investigators throughout the summer of 2019 at the garage and the home on Forest View Drive as well as a home in the 2800 block of Dearborn Street on the North Side, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said federal investigators served a search warrant Aug. 5, 2019, at the Cleveland Street home and found multiple bags of crack cocaine, marijuana stored in mason jars, a scale and $13,000 cash. The affidavit said Reynolds admitted to investigators he sold crack cocaine to a “handful of people” and that investigators would find guns at the home on Dearborn Street.

At the Dearborn Street home, investigators found another $8,000 in cash and two 9mm handguns, the affidavit said.

Reynolds was still selling cocaine from the Forest View Drive home in June of 2020, according to the indictment, and a witness told investigators they saw Reynolds cooking crack cocaine that same month.

Reynolds was taken into custody July 10, 2020, the day after a criminal complaint was filed against him in federal court.

The indictment says the house on Cleveland Street was the one Reynolds was using to sell drugs.

Reynolds is also not allowed to have a gun because of a 2010 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and trafficking in cocaine. He served a five-year prison sentence in that case, according to court records.