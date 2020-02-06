Feds indict Youngstown man police say they found asleep in car with gun, drugs

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man that police say they found asleep in a running car with a gun and drugs was indicted this week by a federal grand jury.

Montrell Gilbert, 39, of Miami Ave., was indicted in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and carefentanil, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

Gilbert is expected to be arraigned Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge George Limbert.

Officers were called about 6:25 a.m. October 20 for a report of a car crash with injuries Elm Street and Brookline Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a fence and the driver of the car, Gilbert, was behind the wheel and unconscious.

When officers checked the car, they reported finding a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol on the passenger seat. Police and paramedics could not wake Gilbert so they had to take him out of the car.

As the car was searched before it was towed, police found a large plastic bag with several smaller plastic bags inside which was later found to contain fentanyl, heroin, carefentanil and cocaine.

Reports said Gilbert was revived with Narcan but had to be sedated because he was so combative.

The indictment said Gilbert served a federal prison sentence for a 2014 guilty plea to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. Court records show he received a sentence of 51 months.

Gilbert was convicted of a gun offense in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court in 2001 and also was guilty of possession of drugs in 2009, both offenses that bar him from having a firearm.