YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A South Side man who was arrested by city police in April when they served a search warrant at his home investigating drug activity has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment was unsealed Wednesday after the arrest of Phillip Johnson, 40, of East Judson Avenue, charging him with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, fentanyl and heroin, and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Johnson was arraigned Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge William Baughman in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio following his arrest Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. He pleaded not guilty remains in detention pending a detention hearing Tuesday.

The charges stem from an April 13 search warrant served at his 572 E. Judson Ave. home by Youngstown police investigating drug activity.

When police arrived, they said Johnson ran through the back yard and to a nearby home on Roxbury Avenue, where he was taken into custody on the front porch.

At the house, police reported finding the AK-47, which was loaded, as well as a loaded .22-caliber revolver, a bag of fentanyl and nine bags of crack cocaine.

The fentanyl weighed enough to charge Johnson with a first-degree felony in state court.

Johnson is not allowed to own or be around firearms because of a 2011 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for trafficking in cocaine.