Feds indict Youngstown man for having converted machine gun

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A federal grand jury has indicted a Cambridge Avenue man for having a converted machine gun.

Marlin Black, 27, faces charges of possession of a machine gun and possession of an unregistered firearm.

The indictment was issued Friday but unsealed Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

The indictment said Black had a 9mm Glock 17 semiautomatic pistol in his home July 31 that was found after police responded to a call for a fight with weapons.

His girlfriend and mother of his three children told police she was arguing with Black over carrying his fourth child when she drove to the house.

She said she tried to talk to Black through the home’s surveillance system but when she got no answer, she went to drive away and heard shots.

When police got there, Black tried to run out the back door but went back inside, reports say. He later surrendered to police and told them they could check for a gun.

Officers went inside and found a revolver, drugs and cash. They waited for a search warrant before looking further, at which point they found three rifles, a revolver reported stolen out of Jefferson Township, more drugs and $80,845 in several vacuum-sealed bags throughout the house.

The Glock 17 is a handgun but the indictment said Black had a device attached to the gun that allowed it to fire like a machine gun. It is not uncommon for handguns to have high capacity magazines attached that allow them to fire as many rounds as a semiautomatic rifle.

In Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, Black faces charges of tampering with evidence, six counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of drugs, possession of heroin and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It is Black’s third charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm since 2016 and second within a year.