Feds indict Warren woman on charges of selling methamphetamine

The indictment charges her for having the drug in April of 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren woman was arrested Thursday after a federal grand jury indicted her on drug charges.

Leanne Comstock, 38, is charged in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio with one count of distribution of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The indictment charges her with trying to sell methamphetamine on April 23, 2019 and having it again on April 25, 2019.

Court records show she was taken into custody Thursday and is expected to be arraigned later Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.