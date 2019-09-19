Feds indict Warren man accused of selling drugs that led to overdose death

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed Thursday in federal court charges a Warren man with supplying the drugs that led to the death of a man last September.

Maurice Washington, 32, of West Avenue NW, faces charges of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, three counts of distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute tramadol, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The indictment was issued September 11 but unsealed after Washington was arrested, court documents show.

The indictment states Washington sold someone fentanyl on Sept. 29, 2018, and that person later died.

The indictment does not identify the victim except by the initials, “C.B.”

He is also accused of selling cocaine on Nov. 14, 15 and 16 of 2018, selling heroin, fentanyl and painkillers on Nov. 21, 2018, and of having a .25-caliber pistol, .22-caliber revolver and 9mm handgun also on Nov. 21, 2018.

Washington is not allowed to have a firearm because of a 2010 conviction for possession of heroin in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Patricia A. Gaughan. An arraignment had not been set as of late Thursday afternoon.