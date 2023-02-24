YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A city man who was getting a ride from an Uber driver has been indicted in federal court on a drug charge.

A grand jury Thursday in the U.S. Northern District of Ohio returned an indictment charging Freeman Allen III, 65, with one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson.

Allen has been free on $20,000 unsecured bond after he was arraigned Feb. 3 in federal court following the filing of a criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint was filed after a Jan. 29 traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Austintown by a member of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

An affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint said Allen was a passenger in a car pulled over about 3:30 p.m. Jan. 19 by a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol as it was driving on Interstate 80 east in Austintown for speeding and an improper lane change.

Allen was in the backseat talking on a phone as police spoke to the driver. A drug-sniffing dog was called and smelled an odor of narcotics, the affidavit said.

Troopers searched the car and found two square packages wrapped in tape inside a grocery bag on the floor of the back seat where Allen was sitting, the affidavit said. The affidavit said a test of what was inside the bags at the scene was positive for cocaine.

The driver of the car told troopers he was a driver for Uber and had never met Allen before. The driver was able to confirm that through his Uber app on his phone and is not facing any charges, the affidavit said.