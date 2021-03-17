Feds indict two men on firearm charges after January drug raid in Youngstown

Both men have been in custody since their arrests

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Indictments against two men arrested by Youngstown police and later charged federally with drug and firearms offenses were unsealed on Wednesday.

Anthony Bonner and Robert Jeter, both 39, were charged in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Both are set to be arraigned Thursday via video before U.S. Judge John R. Adams. They have been in custody since they were arrested by city police Jan. 20 serving a search warrant investigating drug activity at an Idora Avenue home.

A criminal complaint was filed Feb. 17 against both men in federal court.

At the home, police reported finding over $4,100 cash, a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol, a 9mm semiautomatic pistol and felony-one level crack cocaine.

Bonner was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of possession of cocaine as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm. The home was his residence, reports said.

Jeter was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An affidavit in the case said Bonner admitted the .40-caliber handgun was his and that he knew he is not allowed to have a gun because of a previous felony conviction for bank robbery, for which he served a nine-year prison sentence.

Bonner also claimed in the affidavit that Jeter “was just a homeless person he was helping out,” and that he had the gun because he would “rather have it than not have it.”

Jeter told the agents the 9mm pistol was his and that he sold drugs at the home for Bonner and had the gun to protect the home in case someone tried to rob it, the affidavit stated.

Jeter has past convictions for improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, possession of heroin and trafficking in heroin.

Besides the bank robbery, Bonner also has past convictions for aggravated arson, felon in possession of a firearm and taking personal property of the United States and possession of cocaine and heroin.

The warrant was served after the city police vice squad began an investigation the week of January 11, using undercover informants to buy drugs from the home. The informants bought drugs three times, the affidavit said.