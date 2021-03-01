Feds indict New Castle man on drug, weapon charges

Police and investigators with the district attorney's office found five handguns while serving a search warrant

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A New Castle man who was arrested with four people after authorities found five guns and drugs while serving a search warrant last year has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment filed last week in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania charges Jgenus Steele, 21, with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base; possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin; possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking; and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors have asked for a detention hearing for Steele, but as of Monday, a hearing has yet to be scheduled, according to court records.

Steele was one of four people arrested on Feb. 21 last year after New Castle Police and members of the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office Special Investigations Unit served a search warrant at an apartment in the 1700 block of Highland Avenue in New Castle.

Inside, authorities found two .40-caliber semiautomatic handguns, two 9mm handguns and a fifth semiautomatic handgun.

One of the .40-caliber handguns was reported stolen from Meadville and was loaded with a 27-round extended magazine, a news release from the police department said.

Authorities also found over $1,700 cash, heroin, marijuana and four digital scales in the home.

Steele is prohibited from having or being around a firearm because of a March 2018 conviction in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court for aggravated assault, the indictment in his case said.