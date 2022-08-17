PITTSBURGH (WKBN)- A Mercer man has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh after he was accused of making threats to murder, injure and assault FBI agents.

According to United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung, Adam Bies, 46, has been indicted on 14 counts of charges that include interstate threats and influencing or retaliating against a federal officer by threat.

According to the report from the Department of Justice, the threats were made in the days following the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Florida on Aug. 8, 2022, pursuant to a federal search warrant.

If found guilty, Bies could face a total sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

Assistant United States Attorney Jeffrey R. Bengel is prosecuting this case, while the FBI conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.