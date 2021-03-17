Feds indict man who troopers say had 20 kilos of cocaine during Milton Twp. traffic stop

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal grand jury in Cleveland returned a one-count indictment last week charging an Arizona man who troopers say had 20 kilos of cocaine in his SUV during a Mahoning County traffic stop.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers pulled over 38-year-old Benjamin Ortiz Ledezma on Interstate 76 in Milton Township on February 21.

An affidavit with the criminal complaint said a trooper noticed the SUV about 9:05 p.m. traveling 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit while also making several quick lane changes.

After the SUV was pulled over, Ledezma told the trooper he was trying to make a call on his cell phone, the affidavit said.

Investigators said Ledezma appeared very nervous because he was sweating profusely.

He did not have a driver’s license, but did give the trooper a Mexican identification card and told the trooper he was on his way to do a construction job, the affidavit said.

The trooper called for a drug-sniffing dog, which detected the smell of drugs from the back of the SUV, the complaint said. When troopers searched the SUV, they found large bricks of cocaine in the cargo area of the SUV, the affidavit said.

In total, officers seized 18 bricks of suspected cocaine weighing approximately 20 gross kilograms.

Ledezma is charged with possession with intent to distribute.