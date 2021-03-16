Feds indict man on charges that he robbed Austintown bank

An affidavit said Robert Porter told township detectives his day began by stealing an unoccupied car that was running on Market Street in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An affidavit filed Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio said a New Middletown man confessed to robbing an Austintown bank when he was interviewed by police and in a phone call while he was being held at the Mahoning County Jail.

The affidavit is part of a criminal complaint filed against Robert Porter, 45, charging him with bank robbery for the Feb. 26 robbery of a Premier Bank branch on Kirk Road.

Porter has been in jail since his arrest shortly after the bank was robbed. He was arraigned March 1 in Mahoning County Area Court 4 and given an $8,000 bond on a third-degree felony charge of robbery.

His bond in a previous case, however, has been revoked because of a probation violation.

Reports said he walked in about 4 p.m. Feb. 26, robbed the bank, then left.

A couple of hours later, reports said a car he was driving at the time of the robbery was found on fire at Winsdor Avenue and Loveland Road in Youngstown. He was found a few blocks away at a fire station on East Midlothian Boulevard.

According to reports, Porter was taken into custody because his description matched the description of the person who robbed the bank.

The affidavit said Porter told township detectives his day began by stealing an unoccupied car that was running on Market Street in Youngstown, buying drugs, then heading to Austintown. He wrote a note demanding money and thought about robbing a different bank but got scared before calming down and deciding on robbing the bank on Kirk Road, according to the affidavit.

After Porter was arrested by Youngstown police and Austintown police were alerted, township Detective Sgt. Greg McGlynn questioned Porter and could smell gasoline coming off his clothes, the affidavit said.

Porter also had a black bag full of $100, $50 and $20 bills in the pocket of his hooded sweatshirt that police found when he was questioned, the affidavit said.

The day after he was arrested, Porter talked to someone on the phone while he was in the jail and admitted to robbing the bank, the affidavit said. The affidavit also said Porter told the person on the phone he burned the car to get rid of his DNA and fingerprints. He told the witness, “I got caught on a fluke,” the affidavit said.

Federal court records do not yet list a court date for Porter. The case has been assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson for the time being.