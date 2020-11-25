Feds indict man on charges related to Youngstown bank robbery in 2018

Dabraylin Hawkins is already serving prison time for an attempted robbery at a Liberty bank in which gunfire was exchanged with an off-duty officer

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man already serving time for the robbery of a Liberty bank last July where he was wounded by a police officer was indicted last week in federal court on charges that he robbed an East Side more than two years ago.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 24, of Youngstown, faces charges of armed bank robbery and using, carrying or possessing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He is expected to be arraigned Dec. 10 in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.

Hawkins is accused of the Nov. 6, 2018, robbery of the McCartney Road branch of the Lincoln Knolls Home Savings and Loan.

Witnesses told police a man came in with a gun and demanded money before he left the bank. Police searched the area but could not find him.

Jenkins is already serving a 14-year federal sentence and a 21 to 26.5-year sentence in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court after he pleaded guilty to robbing a Belmont Avenue Home Savings branch in July 2019.

In that robbery, Jenkins exchanged gunfire with an off-duty Liberty police officer who was working security at the bank. Jenkins was wounded in the exchange.