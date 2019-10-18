Feds indict man for falsely representing status with Vienna airbase club

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was indicted in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio Thursday on six counts of mail fraud for falsely claiming he was chairman of the booster club at the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna.

An indictment said Timothy McKenna, no age or address given, engaged in the false claim from June 2009 until November 2017.

The indictment says McKenna would send letters to area businesses, claiming he was head of the 910th Operations Group Booster Club, asking for gifts to be donated at a Christmas ball.

The gifts were to be given to personnel at the base who had been deployed throughout the year, the indictment says.

The indictment says McKenna falsely represented that the club exists and that he was acting on behalf of the Department of the Air Force. He sent the letters on Air Force letterhead, the indictment says.

Investigators say McKenna sent letters to restaurants, lodges and golf clubs, asking for gifts. He kept some of the gifts for himself, the indictment says.