Feds indict man arrested on weapons charge after parole agents visited his Youngstown home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man who police and parole agents arrested in May was indicted this week by a federal grand jury.

Charles D. Walker, 27, was indicted Tuesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a single count of being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The indictment was handed down Wednesday and unsealed Thursday. Court records do not list an arraignment date.

Walker was initially arrested May 18 by members of the city police department’s Neighborhood Response Unit and parole agents who were part of the Operation Steel Penguin detail, which concentrates on people who are not allowed to have guns because of prior criminal convictions.

When police visited his N. Hazelwood Avenue home, they immediately found a gun on a living room table. Reports said Walker told police the gun was a BB gun, but he had a real gun underneath the couch cushions. Underneath the cushions, police found a loaded 9mm handgun, reports said. Reports said the gun on the table was a BB gun.

Police searched the house further and found a loaded .45-caliber handgun. They also found a box of 9mm ammunition and six magazines for the .45-caliber handgun, but reports did not say if the magazines were loaded.

Officers found over 60 pills and scale with cocaine residue, reports said.

Reports said Walker agreed to talk to police and told them his girlfriend bought the 9mm handgun recently at a local gun store while he was there “to protect their home,” reports said.

Walker is not allowed to have a gun because of a prior aggravated robbery conviction in 2012, reports said. Court records show Walker was sentenced to six years in prison.