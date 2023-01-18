YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested in April by Liberty police on gun and drug charges has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

An indictment was unsealed Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging Alexander Jimenez, 25, with one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records do not list arraignment information. The indictment was issued Jan. 12.

The charges stem from an April 5 arrest by Liberty police following a traffic stop where a vehicle Jimenez was pulled over in the drive of an apartment complex on Logangate Road.

Jimenez was a passenger in the vehicle, reports said. The car was searched after police smelled marijuana, and the female driver of the vehicle admitted she had a small amount of marijuana on her.

Jimenez had a fanny pack across his chest, and police found a loaded handgun inside and some marijuana and other drugs, reports said.

Jimenez is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2016 aggravated robbery conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court, according to the indictment in his case.