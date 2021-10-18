Feds indict man arrested by Youngstown police on drug, gun charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was unsealed Monday in federal court against a man arrested by city police this summer on gun and drug charges.

Willie Daniel, 25, of Plaza View Court, was indicted Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime.

His case has been assigned to U.S. Judge Benita Y. Pearson. Court records do not show an arraignment date.

Daniel has been in the Mahoning County jail since a June 16 traffic stop by Youngstown police.

Daniel was a passenger in a car pulled North Garland and Grandview avenues on the east side for excessive window tint. The driver of the car had a valid concealed carry permit and gave police two handguns, including one that had a drum magazine, reports said.

When Daniel was asked to get out of the car because a police dog was on the way, reports said there was a .380-caliber semiautomatic handgun next to him and a 9mm handgun with an extended magazine underneath him.

Reports said when Daniel was searched, police found two bags of fentanyl on him.

In 2015, Daniel was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of attempted murder and aggravated robbery for an incident in 2012. That conviction bars him from having a firearm.