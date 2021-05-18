Feds indict 6 on charges of selling meth in the Mahoning Valley

Top, left to right: Jaclyn Szachury, Michael Lee, Neil Dye; Bottom, left to right: Courtney Wilson, Timothy Lowery, Mary Clearwater

Three of the six defendants are already in prison on unrelated charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An indictment unsealed in federal court Monday accuses six people of selling methamphetamine in the Mahoning Valley.

Charged in the indictment in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio are Neil Dye, 36, who is presently serving an unrelated sentence in the Trumbull Correctional Institution; Jaclyn Szachury, who is in the Ohio Reformatory for Women; Mary E. Clearwater, 39, of Warren; Michael A. Lee, 29, who is in the Grafton Correctional Institute; Courtney Wilson, 30, of Youngstown; and Timothy Lowery, 33, of Warren.

An indictment in the case said the six are accused of working to sell methamphetamine from July 8, 2019 to December throughout the Northern District of Ohio.

Prosecutors say Dye and Szachury gave the drugs to Clearwater to distribute. She, in turn, gave them to Lee, Wilson and Lowery, who then sold them to other drug users.

Part of the case was made with undercover buys of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine by “confidential sources” working for the FBI, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland said.

Charges include conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

Lowery faces an additional charge of possessing an unregistered firearm for having a .16-gauge shotgun that is not registered.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent.