YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court accuses three men of bringing cocaine from Puerto Rico to Youngstown.

Charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine are Lisandro Roman-Rivera; Mario Roman-Rivera; and Jonathan Llanera-Rodriguez. Their ages are not listed.

Lisandro Roman-Rivera faces additional charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

The indictment was originally handed down on March 23 by a grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio but was unsealed Tuesday.

The case has been assigned to U.S. Judge David Ruiz.

It is unclear if any of the defendants are in custody. There are no records of them being kept at the Mahoning County Jail, and no arraignment date has been set. The indictment was unsealed at “chambers request,” according to online court records.

According to the indictment, Mario Roman-Rivera sent cocaine from Puerto Rico to Lisandro Roman-Rivera, and he, in turn, sent back money through couriers or drug transfers.

Llanera-Rodriguez helped coordinate pickups of the drugs, the indictment said.

The three used a home on West Warren Avenue to store the cocaine, the indictment said.

The indictment uses wiretaps to record several wiretapped conversations between June 2021 to Dec. 2021. The indictment said that on Feb. 11, 2022, Lisandro Roman-Rivera also had a semiautomatic pistol. He is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2014 drug conviction in New Jersey.