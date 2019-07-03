Feds indict 2 Youngstown men, charged with running drugs from Puerto Rico

Police say the drugs were sold out of four houses in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men from Youngstown are facing federal drug trafficking charges after police uncovered a trafficking operation using cocaine brought to the Valley from Puerto Rico.

Amaury Calderon Santiago and Felix Calderon Santiago are charged with four counts of trafficking in cocaine.

According to the indictment filed Tuesday, both men were the focus of an undercover operation from local, state and federal authorities tracking shipments of drugs in the mail from Puerto Rico to Youngstown.

Between May and June of this year, police tracked several shipments of cocaine and made undercover buys totaling thousands of dollars from both suspects, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors say the drugs were sold out of four houses on the city’s east side including houses on Victor Avenue, Bennington Avenue, Atkinson Street and Lansdowne Boulevard.

Felix Calderon Santiago provided the drugs to Amaury Calderon Santiago to sell in the Youngstown area, according to the indictment.

On June 11, agents raided the house on Bennington Avenue where they reported recovering over $5,000 in cash and guns.