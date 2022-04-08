YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley is on track to build a volunteer resource center, thanks to a federal funding package.

Following a funding request by Senator Sherrod Brown, the United Way was awarded $1.5 million to renovate or build a “state-of-the-art” community response center that will fill gaps in services in the area, United Way officials said.

“We are honored Senator Brown saw the value in our project amongst all the ones he was presented with throughout the entire state of Ohio. When the pandemic hit, our United Way saw how people wanted to roll up their sleeves and give back during these unprecedented times. And we realized there was a need for an organized volunteer front here in the Mahoning Valley, to efficiently connect people to agencies that needed help,” said Bob Hannon, president of the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley.

The center will be in the Boardman area.

“Boardman is in a central spot where volunteers can easily access and gather to get the important work done for those in need,” Hannon said.

Additional financing is being sought for the project that is expected to break ground this spring.