Feds find guns, grenade, dead bald eagle while searching Columbiana Co. home

According to the affidavit, the man -- who was not allowed to have guns because of a previous conviction -- questioned, "I, as an American citizen, am not allowed to have firearms?"

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A federal affidavit says agents serving a search warrant at a Columbiana County home last week found 20 guns, a grenade, other explosive devices and a dead bald eagle.

The affidavit was part of a criminal complaint unsealed this week against Theodore Lutton, no age given, charging him with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The complaint was unsealed Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio. Lutton was ordered detained Tuesday by U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen Henderson pending a detention hearing.

The complaint said Lutton is not allowed to own any guns because of a 1992 federal conviction for possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

An affidavit in the case said Judge Henderson authorized a warrant Oct. 23 to search Lutton’s home on Scotts Mills Road in Rogers.

On Oct. 27, agents reviewing surveillance footage saw a man in Lutton’s yard using a leaf blower with a shotgun slung across his back, the affidavit said.

Agents searched the home Oct. 30 and found 20 guns — including an AK-47 type semiautomatic rifle, blasting caps, a grenade, three bulletproof vests, a dead bald eagle and a large firecracker with screws attached to the outside of the device in the home.

Lutton was not at home when it was searched, the affidavit said.

His wife told agents she did not want the guns there and Lutton told her they were for protection, the affidavit said.

She told agents her husband was at his mother’s home in Sharon. Agents went there and found a car belonging to Lutton in the driveway.

He came out of the home without incident and admitted to investigators that he bought the guns legally. According to the affidavit, he said, “I, as an American citizen, am not allowed to have firearms?”

Agents searched the home and found two rifles, a handgun and a digital scale with a white powder residue on it, believed to be crack cocaine or heroin, the affidavit said.

A detention hearing is set for 11 a.m. Tuesday via video conference.

More stories from WKBN.com: