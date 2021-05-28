Feds filed complaint against Warren man arrested after leaving party at funeral home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was unsealed Friday in federal against a Warren man who police said admitted he was carrying a gun even though he is not allowed.

The complaint filed in federal court charges Evan Benson, 32, of North Park Avenue in Warren, of being a felon in possession of a firearm. The complaint was unsealed after he was arrested earlier Friday.

According to an affidavit, Warren police were called on April 21 to North Park Avenue and North Street for a report of a man dressed in black carrying a gun who was chasing a woman. The affidavit said the caller told police a party was going on at the former funeral home at the intersection. When officers arrived, they found a man dressed like the suspect walk out of the funeral home and begin walking at a quick pace.

When officers asked the man to stop, he ran maybe 20 feet before stopping and giving himself up, reports said.

The affidavit said when officers asked the man, who was identified as Benson, where the gun was, he said it was on the front of his body. Police searched and found a loaded 9mm handgun that was in his right waistband, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Benson was arrested on gun charges, and as he was being taken to the jail, he told police, “Bro, this is unreal. I ain’t even denying I had a gun or nothing, but damn the luck of the draw.”

Benson is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2013 conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for trafficking in cocaine.

He has an initial court appearance set before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson.