Feds file gun charge against Warren man found passed out in his car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A criminal complaint has been filed in federal court against a Warren man who reports said was found passed out in his car with two semiautomatic handguns.

Jatavion Powell, 26, of Clearwater Street NW, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charge stems from an Aug. 1 arrest by Warren police who were called to a North Park Avenue store for a report of a man passed out in a car in the parking lot.

An affidavit in the case said when the officers arrived they found Powell asleep in the car and saw a .40-caliber pistol on the floor. The officers managed to get the gun and put it on the roof of the car before police finally managed to rouse Powell from his slumber.

Police searched Powell and found a 9mm handgun as well as drugs on Powell, reports said.

Powell is not allowed to have or be around a firearm because of a 2017 drug trafficking conviction in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, the affidavit said.