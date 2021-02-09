Feds file criminal complaint against Warren bank robbery suspect

Marsh is presently on probation for domestic violence and previously served a prison sentence for a 2017 bank robbery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was filed Tuesday in federal court against a Niles man on charges that he robbed a Warren bank last week.

Patrick Marsh, 38, is already in the Trumbull County Jail after being arrested by city police for the Feb. 2 robbery of the TCF Bank in the Elm Road plaza in Warren.

According to police, Marsh confessed after he was arrested. His house was searched the day after the robbery.

An affidavit in the case said Marsh handed a note to a teller demanding money. The teller opened two drawers that had no cash inside and then opened a third drawer and was handing Marsh money as he pressed her to hurry up, the affidavit states.

Marsh eventually grabbed the money and ran out the front door of the bank to a nearby grocery store, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said city police Detective Frank Tempesta placed some stills from security footage on Facebook and got a tip that the person in the photo was Marsh.

Tempesta and a probation officer watched Marsh’s house and seized two blue surgical masks and a pair of boots from a garbage can in front of his home, the affidavit said. The masks and boots were similar to ones seen on the robber at the bank, according to the affidavit.

Marsh is presently on probation for domestic violence.

Investigators got a search warrant approved Feb. 4. to search Marsh’s home. Inside, they reported finding a hooded sweatshirt and hat that matched clothing the person in the still photo was wearing.

Marsh was questioned and later confessed, the affidavit said. The affidavit said Marsh told investigators he robbed the bank because of “financial difficulties.”

Marsh served a one-year prison sentence in 2017 after pleading guilty to robbing a bank on U.S. 422 in Niles.