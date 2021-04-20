Feds file complaint against Lisbon man who eluded police twice

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was unsealed Tuesday in federal court against a Lisbon man who had eluded police custody twice since a search warrant was served in October at his home investigating drug activity.

Homer “Frog” Carnes, 41, faces charges in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The complaint was originally filed April 15 and unsealed when Carnes was taken into federal custody Monday. He waived a detention hearing and a preliminary hearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson, also Monday, and his case was bound over to a federal grand jury.

Carnes was already in custody in Columbiana County after he was arrested Jan. 13 on a warrant stemming from an October 29 search of a garage at a home in the 42000 block of state Route 154.

The search came after a confidential informant bought $200 worth of methamphetamine from Carnes at the garage, according to investigators.

While the warrant was being served, Carnes ran out the back of the home and was never found, according to an affidavit attached to his criminal complaint.

Inside the garage, authorities found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol and a .22-caliber revolver, as well as a digital scale, drug paraphernalia and over 40 grams of methamphetamine, the affidavit said.

Carnes eluded police that day and was spotted Dec. 6 inside a Jeep at the home where the warrant was served, the affidavit said. When sheriff’s deputies tried to take him into custody, he refused to get out of the Jeep and later drove away. Deputies chased him until he stopped and ran away, the affidavit said.

He was taken into custody for good Jan. 13 on warrants from Columbiana County Common Pleas Court on charges related to the chase, and bond was set at $100,000. He had filed a motion for a reduced bond which was denied March 24 by Judge Scott A. Washam. The trial in that case is set for May 24.

Carnes is not allowed to have a gun because of August 2015 convictions on two counts of trafficking in drugs from Columbiana County Common Pleas Court and three misdemeanor convictions in 2018 in the same court for two counts of child endangering and one count of domestic violence.