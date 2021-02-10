Feds file complaint after Youngstown man caught with drugs delivered in mail

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man who was observed with a package being tracked by federal drug agents and postal inspectors will have a detention hearing Friday in federal court after police found the package during a chase last week.

Franky Del Toro, 35, has been in the Mahoning County jail since his arrest Friday on East Evergreen Avenue. A criminal complaint was filed against him this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging him with attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson will hold the hearing.

An affidavit in the case said drug enforcement agents and postal inspectors Friday were watching a Roemer Boulevard home in Farrell, Pa., for a suspicious package to be delivered with assistance from the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police.

The package was detected before it was delivered by a trained narcotics dog, and when it was opened, it had a white powder inside that resembled cocaine, the affidavit said.

After the package was delivered, a person at the home took the package to a home in Youngstown, the affidavit said. The vehicle that left the house in Farrell was in a driveway along with another vehicle, and when agents who were watching the home discovered both vehicles were gone, they found the second vehicle, which was driven by Del Toro.

City police tried to pull over the vehicle Del Toro was driving for a traffic violation, but Del Toro refused to stop, the affidavit said. The affidavit said police chased Del Toro until he came to a dead end on East Evergreen Avenue. He stopped and ran out of the vehicle he was driving, carrying the package that was being watched, the affidavit said.

Del Toro was caught after he fell down a ravine, the affidavit said. Police also recovered the package, but the affidavit did not say if it was opened.

A search of court records for the Western District of Pennsylvania did not find any charges or complaints filed against the person in the Farrell home where the package was delivered.