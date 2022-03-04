YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was unsealed Friday in federal court accusing a Lowellville man of having child pornography on his phone.

The complaint in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio said investigators found pornographic images of a young girl on the phone of Joseph Garchar, 46, and in one of those images was a dirty thumb.

An affidavit accompanying the criminal complaint in the case said that a witness told investigators Garchar’s hands are always dirty because of his job.

Garchar has been in the Mahoning County Jail since he was arrested Jan. 4 by members of the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Force after an investigation that crossed into Pennsylvania when a witness found the images on Christmas Day on Garchar’s phone.

A criminal complaint was filed Feb. 11 against Garchar in federal court. The indictment charges him with two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

The affidavit said that investigators got a warrant to search Garchar’s phone and they found images of the victim that was taken on April 10 and Oct. 29.

Those dates coincide with dates that a young girl was in Garchar’s care at his home, the affidavit said.

Location data on the photos also show they were taken at Garchar’s home, the affidavit said.

A nurse who specializes in sexual assault victims examined the victim as well and was able to confirm the images belonged to the victim in the case, the affidavit said.

According to online federal court records, an arraignment date has not been set yet for Garchar.