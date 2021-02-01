Feds charge Youngstown man with having explosive devices, exploding arrows

The arrows were wrapped in tape with nails and tipped with detonators

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing federal charges after police say they found a gun, explosive devices and arrows that were modified to explode inside his home.

According to federal investigators, 51-year-old Oliver Smith was already on parole when police searched his house in October 2020 and found a gun with a silencer on it, two explosive devices and arrows that were filled with explosive powder.

The arrows were wrapped in tape with nails and tipped with detonators, and the explosive devices were filled with ball bearings, investigators said.

“This defendant allegedly possessed multiple functional improvised explosive devices that

presented a significant and unacceptable threat to others,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M.

Brennan. “We are incredibly grateful to law enforcement for safely locating and securing these

devices before anyone was seriously injured or killed.”

Multiple rounds of ammunition were also found in the house, investigators said.

At the time of Smith’s arrest, he was on parole from a drug possession conviction.