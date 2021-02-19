Feds charge Youngstown man with having 2.8 kilos of fentanyl and illegal guns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing federal charges after a raid at three properties in Youngstown.

Raphael Ortiz, 40, is charged with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl, using and maintaining drug premises, possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and as a felon in possession of firearms.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the FBI, Mahoning Valley Violent Crimes Task Force and Mahoning Valley Law Enforcement Task Force, searched Ortiz’s home on Jan. 6 where they found a semi-automatic pistol and $26,000 in cash.

That same day, officers searched two other properties in Youngstown where Ortiz was known to store drugs. That’s when investigators seized 2.8 kilograms of fentanyl, two pistols, two rifles and a shotgun.

Ortiz was not permitted to own firearms because of a 2008 drug trafficking conviction and a 2004 conviction of heroin possession and assault on a police officer.