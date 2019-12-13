Feds charge Youngstown man with drug trafficking

Prosecutors say a man who was on probation from a previous drug conviction was indicted on federal drug trafficking charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Prosecutors say a man who was on probation from a previous drug conviction was indicted on federal drug trafficking charges.

Charges were filed this week against 24-year-old Aurienn Jones. He is charged with dealing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine in Youngstown.

According to court documents, the charges stem from a November 11, 2018 incident where police say Jones had in his possession 48 grams total of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.

At the time of the arrest, Jones was serving three years probation on drug possession charges dating back to April 2018.

Jones took a plea deal in that case and was sentenced to three years probation.

He was arrested on November 18 on the new drug charges and has been in the county jail since then.

Jones is scheduled to be arraigned on the federal charges Dec. 23.