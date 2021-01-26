Feds charge Youngstown man after finding drugs, gun while serving search warrant

The warrant was served last March at a South Side home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A preliminary hearing will be held Feb. 2 in federal court for a Youngstown man charged with having cocaine in his home last March.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson Monday ordered Lesley Smith, 40, held until his preliminary hearing after he was arraigned in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a criminal complaint charging Smith with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.

An affidavit in the case said agents began investigating Smith in February for selling drugs, and they served a search warrant on March 19 at his home on West Glenaven Avenue.

The affidavit said investigators found marijuana, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, two digital scales, a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun, a box of .380-caliber ammunition and $9,928 cash.

The affidavit said Smith denied having any guns, drugs or large amounts of cash before the warrant was served.

Smith was taken into custody Monday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force and is in the Mahoning County Jail.