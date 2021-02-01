Feds charge Youngstown doctor in kickback scheme

The doctor is accused of conspiring with two other doctors to take money in exchange for arranging sexually transmitted disease tests to be performed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Federal prosecutors filed a bill of information Friday, accusing a Youngstown doctor of being involved in a kickback scheme.

Michelle Kapon, no age listed, is accused of conspiring with two other doctors of taking money in exchange for arranging for tests for sexually transmitted diseases to be performed.

The bill of information was filed in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Dan Aaron Polster. It said Kapon and another doctor named but not yet charged received payments of $15 to $20 per specimen from a third doctor so they could send their specimens to the third doctor to be tested.

The scheme lasted from March 2014 to January 2017, the information said.

The information said Kapon accepted four checks from the third doctor, for a total of $5,105 from Oct. 27, 2014 until Jan. 9, 2017.

The payments also violated federal law because the tests were provided to some patients through Medicare and Medicaid, the information said.

A bill of information is typically filed in lieu of an indictment when a defendant is cooperating with authorities and agrees to plead guilty.

The case has been assigned for arraignment purposes to U.S. Magistrate Judge David Ruiz, but an arraignment has not been scheduled yet.