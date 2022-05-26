YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An East Side man who was a suspect in a March 2021 police chase in Liberty has been charged with a federal firearms offense.

An indictment was unsealed Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio charging Samson Snowden, 32, of Forest View Drive, with one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The charge stems from a March 20, 2021 chase by Liberty police where reports said they found two 9mm semiautomatic pistols in a car he abandoned following the chase.

Snowden is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2011 conviction in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for attempted felonious assault. He is presently serving a six month prison sentence out of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court for a possession of fentanyl charge in a separate case.

An arraignment date in the federal case has not been set yet.

Liberty police reports said Snowden ran from officers during a traffic stop in the parking lot of a Belmont Avenue hotel.

Besides the guns, police also found $1,000 cash in the SUV Snowden was driving and a digital scale.

At the time, Snowden was wanted on a warrant for the drug charge for which he was sentenced to prison.