Feds charge Struthers man with weapons offense

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An indictment was filed this week in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio charging a Struthers man with having a gun even though he is barred from having one.

The indictment handed down Thursday is based on an Oct. 17 police call in which Struthers police were forced to stun Marc Cooper, 25, and reported finding a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol. He is not allowed to have a gun because of a 2015 conviction for felonious assault with a firearm specification in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

The case is assigned to U.S. Judge Christopher Boyko. Records at the Mahoning County Jail show Cooper has been in jail since his arrest Oct. 17. Court records do not show an arraignment date.

An affidavit said Struthers police were called Oct. 17 to a home Cooper was at where family members said he had been threatening to harm himself and others with a gun. When police arrived, a woman in the home was able to distract Cooper by letting two dogs out and then telling Cooper she was going to get them.

The woman was able to get two people out of the home while Cooper could be heard yelling inside, the affidavit said. He came out of the house a short time later but was stunned after he refused to follow orders to put his hands up.

The gun was found underneath Cooper when he was bought to his feet, the affidavit said.

Cooper was one of three men sentenced for an April 2015 home invasion at an Oakwood Boulevard home in Struthers where a man was stabbed and 17 rifles were also taken. He received a sentence for four years in prison.