Feds charge Rogers man with having 27 guns, explosives and bald eagle

A dead bald eagle and red-tailed hawk were found at the home

ROGERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Columbiana County is facing several federal charges after investigators discovered a cache of weapons, explosives and a dead bald eagle at his home.

Theodore Lutton, 60, is charged with being a felon in possession of firearms, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine, possession of a destructive device and unlawful possession of a bald eagle.

Christine Lutton was also charged with unlawful possession of a red-tailed hawk.

According to investigators, FBI agents searched the Luttons’ home in Rogers where they found 20 firearms, blasting caps for initiating an explosive device, a hand grenade, three ballistic Kevlar vests and an improvised explosive device with screws taped to the exterior.

In addition, investigators also found a dead bald eagle and a dead, frozen red-tailed hawk. The eagle is believed to belong to Theodore Lutton and the hawk to Christine Lutton.

Theodore Lutton is not permitted to own a firearm because of a prior conviction for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Theodore Lutton was not home when agents searched his home. He was arrested later at a house in Sharon, where two rifles and a handgun were seized.

Investigators did not indicate how much or where any drugs were found.

The Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.