Feds charge Youngstown prison guard with having sex with inmate, smuggling in contraband

A bill of information in the case was unsealed Wednesday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bill of information unveiled Wednesday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio charged a guard at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center with having sex with a federal inmate.

Barbara Davis, no age given, faces charges of sexual abuse of a ward, accepting bribes, providing cellular telephone to an inmate and providing tobacco to an inmate.

The bill of information accuses her of accepting payments for smuggling contraband into the prison between Nov. 13, 2017 and Nov. 8, 2018.

Within the same time frame, she is accused of getting a cellphone for an inmate, giving the inmate tobacco and having sex with the inmate.

Court records do not list an arraignment.

Typically, a bill of information is filed in lieu of an indictment when a defendant is expected to plead guilty.

Papers filed with her case say it is related to the indictment of a woman in November, Bridgett Lumsden, for bribing a guard at the prison also. None of the paperwork in Lumsden’s case lists the guard who was bribed nor does the bill of information say who the inmate was.