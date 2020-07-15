Feds charge man with making bomb threat to Youngstown Municipal Court

The affidavit said Allen told investigators Tuesday he made the bomb threat in order to delay his preliminary hearing

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An affidavit in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio said a man confessed Tuesday to phoning in a bomb threat to the Youngstown Municipal Court.

Larese Allen, 26, was arrested Tuesday at his Cedar Lane home after federal authorities served a search warrant there investigating the June 1 bomb threat to the court, which prompted an evacuation and halted all business that day in the court.

Allen is being held on a federal hold in the Mahoning County Jail pending an arraignment on federal court.

The affidavit said a person called the court about 1:30 p.m. June 1 and told the person who answered the phone: “B——, we’re coming from Cleveland to blow up your courthouse.”

The employee transferred the caller to her supervisor, and the caller repeated the threat two more times, the affidavit said.

Investigators were able to track Allen down by tracking his phone, which led to social media accounts and photos of Allen showing distinctive tattoos, the affidavit.

Searches also turned up an April 30 article on wkbn.com about an arrest Allen had by Youngstown police following a chase. He was free on bond and had a June 2 preliminary hearing in that case.

The affidavit said Allen told investigators Tuesday he made the bomb threat in order to delay his preliminary hearing, reports said.