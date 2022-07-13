YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A criminal complaint was filed Monday in federal court against a man who court papers said told police he was planning on selling methamphetamine in Trumbull County.

Dolan Ady, 50, is expected to be arraigned Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Ady is presently in the Trumbull County jail on drug charges out of Niles Municipal Court, according to jail records.

Reports said Ady was one of three men who were stopped Jan. 2 in a truck towing a trailer on Interstate 76 by a member of the Portage County Sheriff’s Office. Reports said a drug-sniffing dog smelled the odor of drugs in one of the vehicles, according to the criminal complaint in the case.

On Feb. 28, Portage County law enforcement officials met with Ady at Newton Falls Municipal Court where he was with his probation officer. The complaint said Ady told them that about a half hour before the truck and trailer were pulled over, he had bought $2,000 worth of methamphetamine from a source at a gas station in Ravenna.

The complaint said Ady admitted buying half-pound quantities of methamphetamine from the same source since the end of 2021 and was buying off that person every two to three days.

The drugs seized during the traffic stop were tested by a lab and were determined to be 100 percent methamphetamine, the complaint said. The weight of the drugs was almost a half pound, according to the complaint.