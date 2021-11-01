Feds charge man after package of drugs found inside children’s toys

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A detention hearing is set for Wednesday in federal court for a man accused of having fentanyl delivered to a South Side home.

Wade Daniels, , was arraigned Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Carmen E. Henderson in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio on a charge of attempted possession of a controlled substance.

Daniels was arraigned after a criminal complaint was unsealed against him. He was ordered held until his detention hearing.

An affidavit accompanying the complaint said authorities Oct. 25 flagged a suspicious package from Nogales, Ariz., to an address on Allerton Court in Youngstown.

Investigators got a search warrant and found 1070 grams of fentanyl inside a toy fire engine and toy doll that were inside the package, the affidavit said.

Investigators replaced the fentanyl and sealed up the package with a GPS inside and delivered it Thursday, the affidavit said. Authorities watched as the parcel was delivered, Daniels took it inside, later took it to a garage on the property and a couple of hours later Daniels got in a vehicle that drove away.

Investigators stopped the vehicle and also searched the home, where the package was found, the affidavit said.

Under questioning, Daniels initially denied knowing about the package and said he gets all kinds of packages delivered to the home, but he later said the package was for his son and he thought marijuana was inside the package, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Daniels had a picture of a similar package that was delivered in August on his phone and agents also found cash and powder cocaine in a lock box above a ceiling tile, the affidavit said.