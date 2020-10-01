Feds charge Ellsworth Twp. man accused of stalking with weapons violation

According to a criminal complaint, Jamie Longnecker is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An Ellsworth Township man, already accused of stalking and harassment, is now facing federal weapons charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Jamie Longnecker is accused of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Due to Longnecker’s criminal past and previous incarceration, he is not permitted to own a firearm.

During a search of Longnecker’s home on Newton Falls Road last month, in connection to a recent stalking and harassment case, officers found several weapons in the house. Those guns were not seized, according to court documents, because they were not part of the original search warrant in the pending case.

Then, on October 1, another warrant was issued and executed at Longnecker’s home and the firearms were removed.

Longnecker told agents he used the rifles to shoot raccoons.

Longnecker served three years in prison on stalking charges, then just last month, he was charged again with stalking and harassment.

In this most recent case, investigators say he sent out harassing and often pornographic messages to a wide range of people. They say he often used the names and addresses of others on his return address labels, including businesses and the Columbiana County Treasurer’s Office.

More headlines from WKBN.com: