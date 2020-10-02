Feds charge 17 suspects in 26-count drug ring case in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Seventeen people are facing several drug charges following a two-year investigation into a narcotics ring that investigators say funneled drugs, some from California, to the Mahoning Valley.

According to court documents, the drugs included methamphetamine, fentanyl, carfentanil, heroin and cocaine.

Investigators say in one manner or another, 17 people were involved in the ring from about March 2018 to September 2020.

The following are charged with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance:

Eric Jackson (aka Felix)

Jason Jarvis

Mark Spear (aka Tiny)

Roz Whitworth

Gregory McClintock, Jr. (aka Skip)

Jerry Bowen

Antoine Bentley

Michael Murphy

Ryan Day

Brandon Manns

Ashley Fields

Zachary Wallen

Nicholas Vargas

Roger Schlupp, III (aka Boyze)

Tiffany Boggs

Michelle Jarvis

Sheldon Holbrook

Investigators say Eric Jackson, Jason Jarvis, Roz Whitworth and Mark Spear were the leaders of the organization who then handed the drugs down to underlings for sale.

They say the group used cellphones purchased in the name of others and communicated through Facebook messenger and other texting apps to conceal their identities.

At one point, deals were made while one suspect, Jason Jarvis, was at the Richland County Jail.

Several drug buys were made by undercover operatives in the sting operation.

While all the defendants are facing conspiracy charges, Jason Jarvis, Spear, Whitworth, Bowen, Day, Fields, Wallen, Varga, Boggs, and Michelle Jarvis are facing possession with intent to distribute charges.

Day is facing a weapons violation for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

